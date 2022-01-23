Your Health: Why patients should not delay elective surgeries

A recent study found that 53% of people surveyed said that their bone, joint, and muscle issues have worsened since the COVID lockdown.

Many of these patients have put off surgery to fix their pain.

Postponing procedures may lead to a serious backlog for doctors.

Judy McCormack has always been active, but constant hip pain was interfering with her on-the-go lifestyle.

“Canceled ski trips and wasn’t able to get my leg up over my bike like I wanted to,” said Judy McComack, Elected to Have Hip Replacement.

She needed a hip replacement and doctors told her the news in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judy decided to go ahead with the procedure after taking a few precautions.

“I was very concerned about being vaccinated before,” said McCormack.

Dr. Richard Berger said that Judy was smart not to wait.

Delaying hip or knee surgery can worsen and lead to a longer rehab, but patients and hundreds of U.S. Hospitals have put elective surgeries on hold because of COVID.

Researchers predict the number of hip replacements to double and the number of knee replacements to increase at least five-fold in the next decade.

A study in the Lancet found the US Should expect a backlog of more than one million joint and spinal surgeries by mid 2022.

Dr. Berger said if you’re experiencing pain, don’t wait to schedule your surgery, and if you’re worried about going into a hospital, don’t be.

“It’s probably the safest environment to go into. Safer than the grocery store. Safer than the gas station. Everyone here has been tested and vaccinated. It is really the safest place you could possibly be,” said Dr. Richard Berger, MD, Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

Judy is happy she had surgery when she did and is now back to her active self.

“I would just say of you can get in, get it done sooner than later. You won’t regret it,” said McCormack.