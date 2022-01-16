Your Health: Why second opinions matter before pulling the plug

It’s the medical prognosis no one wants to hear.

When their daughter was in a coma, two parents were told to pull the plug by one doctor.

So they sought a second opinion. They are relieved that they did because not only did the daughter wake up, she is on the road to recovery.

This is 32-year-old Julia Piantini, one month before her father got this phone call.

“Do you know Julia Piantini? I said of course I know her she’s my daughter. Well this is so and so from fire rescue and we’re here and she’s not responsive,” said Albert Piantini, Julia’s Dad.

Julia was in a coma after a blood clot traveled to her lung. Doctors told her parents initial brain scans showed no hope and they should say a goodbye.

A second opionion from Neurologist Doctor Kester Nedd told them their daughter would wake up.

“And one of the early signs that I saw from Julia when she was recovering is that she had a sleep-wake cycle. She was able to fall asleep with the sun going down and awake with the sun coming up,” said Kester Nedd, DO, Neurologist, Design Neuroscience Center.

Her parents believed him. This is Julia one month later in rehab.

Then six weeks later singing before she could see or speak. More than a year later she is walking to physical therapy.

“Guess what baby, I’m still here. Like the song I’m Still Standing, and walking, and talking, and dancing. I danced at my cousin’s wedding,” said Julia Piantini, Recovering from Coma.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“When you see where she was a year ago to where she is today, it’s really nothing short of a miracle,” said Piantini.