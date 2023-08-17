Teachers and students will be heading back to the classroom and that means back to school shopping.
But with inflation hitting pocketbooks, parents are paying higher prices on everything from calculators to crayons.
Posted:
Updated:
Teachers and students will be heading back to the classroom and that means back to school shopping.
But with inflation hitting pocketbooks, parents are paying higher prices on everything from calculators to crayons.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now