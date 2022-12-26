If you’ve been receiving social security you’ll see a sizable jump in your monthly check as the Social Security Administration has issued an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023.

What’s more, Medicare Part B premiums are declining next year from $170.10 a month to $164.90 a month – providing an additional modest increase to social security checks for those enrolled in Part B since the premiums are automatically deducted.

Craig Schwegman joins JET 24 Action News to explain how you can take advantage of this increased income.