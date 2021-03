March 29th is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

You may not view your business as a “Mom and Pop” operation, but it certainly contributes to the well-being of your family now and possibly to that of future generations, so long as you make the right moves.

Stephen Jurrissen, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, joined JET 24 Action News to share some ways to help maximize the benefits you get from your business and perhaps even extend its longevity.