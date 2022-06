On the drive between Las Vegas and Telluride, the views are some of the best you can experience in the American Southwest.

You will pass through breathtaking mountain ranges, picturesque deserts, charming small towns, and big cities.

However, if your only goal is to get from point A to point B as safe and fast as possible, you’ll miss some of the breathtaking sights.

Joining us on this segment of Your Money is Craig Schwegman on how to plan short-term financial goals on a long-term journey.