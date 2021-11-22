Your Money: Possible changes in Medicare choices

Many people thing that enrolling in Medicare is a one-time decision. In fact more than half of Medicare beneficiaries do not review or compare coverage options annually according to a 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation study.

However, due to possible changes in your Medicare plan, or in your own life, you may want to revisit your Medicare choices to make sure your plan meets your needs and is priced competitively.

Joining us on this segment of Your Money to tell us more about what changes you may possibly want to make, is Craig Schwegman.