Your Money: Retirees fear becoming burden for families

It’s human nature to want to make things easier for our loved ones and to have concerns about adding any stress to their lives,

In fact, 72% of retirees say that one of their biggest fears is becoming a burden on their families, that’s according to the Edward Jones/ Age Wave Four Pillars of the New Retirement study.

Charlie Holt, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, joined JET 24 Action News to give some tips on addressing this fear.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists