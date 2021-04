For decades, you have worked and along the way saved money while investing in retirement.

You have probably made more than a few sacrifices along the way such as holding on to an old car or abandoning vacation plans.

Now that you are retired however, it seems that it is time to use some of your financial resources to enjoy life a little more.

On this segment of Your Money, here to answer the question of “Is it time to spend money on yourself?” is Craig Schwegman.