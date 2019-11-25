Erie residents lined up to get a free coat part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s One Warm Coat Drive

Lines were forming around Erie City Mission as those in need came to get a free warm coat.

This comes after JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe hosted the One Warm Coat Drive for the first time.

For the past month, staff members at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie have been collecting warm coats along side Off Road Express and Auto Express for the One Warm Coat Drive.

“We all know how cold the winters get and for anyone who doesn’t have a winter coat, it’s huge,” said Leslie Bebko, Director of Creative Services, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.

One of many in need of a coat is Erie resident Tracy Williams, who came to get a coat for her and her grandson.

Williams says it is heart warming to see a drive like this.

“It’s a blessing to see that ya’ll are giving away coats and stuff like that. It’s awesome. God is good,” said Tracy Williams. Erie resident.

Williams says she knows first hand what it is like to go without a winter coat and looks forward to not having to do that again.

The drive also left some overjoyed.

“It’s awesome bro. It makes me feel blessed, makes me feel marvelous, spectacular,” said Robert Cross, Corry resident.

Nearly 700 coats were brought in during the collection and on top of that, 400 additional items were brought in such as snow pants, vests, and lighter coats.

CEO of Erie City Mission, Steve Westbrook, says they are happy to see people getting what they need for the winter months.

“It’s been really great, really great to see people here and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving, and to let them know the mission is here for them,” said Steve Westbrook, CEO, Erie City Mission.

As for next year, Creative Services Director for JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie, Leslie Bebko, says she wants to bring the drive back.