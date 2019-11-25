Hundreds showed up to get a free coat and turkey for One Warm Coat Drive distribution event at Erie City Mission





Hundreds of people showed up to the Erie City Mission to get a coat and a turkey this morning.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s One Warm Coat project brought in nearly 700 coats, in addition to the 400 other items as well.

The drive was brought to Erie after the nonprofit One Warm Coat reached out to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.

Many in need showed up and gave thanks for their new winter coat.

One Erie resident who showed up with her grandson says she is thankful for the generosity of the community.

“It’s a blessing to see that ya’ll are giving away coats and stuff like that. It’s awesome. God is good,” said Tracy Williams, Erie resident.

Those who stopped by the coat giveaway were also able to get a free turkey.

1,300 turkeys were given out, along with 1,600 bags to complete the meals.

Erie City Mission CEO, Steve Westbrook, says this is their favorite time of year.

Lines started to form around 5:30 a.m. this morning.