Last chance to donate to One Warm Coat Drive

We are nearing the end of the One Warm Coat Drive and Joe Askins of Auto Express Resale Centers is saying it has been a hit.

Joe Askins, along with JET 24 TV crews, made their way to the St. John’s School in Erie today. There, students have been collecting coats for the drive.

Several bags filled with coats were picked up today. Askins says this shows the support the Erie community provides.

“We have a great community. Anytime there is anything going on, our community has always stepped up. To see it coming from these kids and what they have done, it means a lot,” said Joe Askins, President, Auto Express Resale Centers.

Tomorrow, November 2nd, is your last chance to donate if you would like to take part in the drive.

You can drop off coats at any Auto Express and Off Road Express location, as well as at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie studios.