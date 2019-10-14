One Warm Coat Drive continues at JET 24/Fox 66, Auto Express, Off Road Express

As the temperatures outside start to drop, the need for coats will rise. With that in mind, JET 24/Fox 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe have teamed up for Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive.

You have until November 2nd to drop off gently warn or new coats to any of the Auto Express and Off Road Express locations. You can also drop off coats at the JET 24/Fox 66 lobby.

Superstore Joe says the drive has been going very well since it started last week and that many people have been donating great quality coats.

“We live, like I say, in a great community, a real giving community. To see people that don’t have coats or that are going to be freezing this winter, I think that it’s a good idea for everyone to Love Giving Local,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express, Off Road Express.

Once the drive is done, the coats will be donated to the Erie City Mission.