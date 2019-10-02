Did you know that 1 in 5 children in America are going back to school while living in poverty? One Warm Coat is a national non-profit organization that works to provide a free, warm coats to any person in need.

According to One Warm Coat, they support individuals, groups, companies, and organizations across the country by providing the tools and resources needed to hold a successful coat drive. Coats are distributed in the communities where they were collected, to children and adults in need, without charge, discrimination, or obligation.

Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive will run October 7, 2019 through November 2, 2019 for all locations except JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com.

JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com will collect coats from October 3, 2019 through November 2, 2019. October 3rd is One Warm Coat Day.

JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com will accept donations in our lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Drop off new and gently worn coats at any of these locations during their normal business hours:

Auto Express Alfa Romeo Fiat 9030 Peach Street Erie Auto Express Mazda 4021 Peach Street Erie Auto Express Kia 10320 Wattsburg Rd Erie Off-Road Express 9070 Peach Street Erie Off-Road Express 10320 Wattsburg Rd Erie JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com 8455 Peach Street Erie

Learn more here: onewarmcoat.org/holdacoatdrive Register here: onewarmcoat.org/register