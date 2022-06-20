Opioid Crisis

Every day, we lose 10 Pennsylvanians to substance abuse disorder. This disease affects each and every Pennsylvanian and threatens entire communities in our commonwealth.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com recognizes the crisis, and along with our sponsors, are reaching out across our local surrounding counties to help.

Over the next year we will commit to a sweeping Multi-Media Campaign designed to provide real solutions, to save lives and help people get the treatment they need to live long, productive lives.

If you or someone you know needs help, we can connect you.

Please join us in making a significant difference here in Pennsylvania.

Don’t miss our informative local program on JET 24 and FOX 66:

OPIOIDS: Crisis To Hope: