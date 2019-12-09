4FRONT Solutions, formerly AccuSpec Electronics, is a full service EMS provider with offices in Erie, PA and DeLand, FL. Their focus is providing value-add services to customers with high-reliability requirements – Aerospace, Defense, Industrial Controls and Transportation. Included in their portfolio of capabilities are PCB Assembly and Test, Cable Assembly and Test, and System Level Assembly and Test.

4FRONT Solutions is headquartered in Erie PA and have been a proven, full service manufacturing company for over 25 years.

4FRONT Solutions states on their website:

“Our name reflects our desire to take our company and our customers to the leading edge of technology, innovation and service. Our state of the art equipment, experienced work force, and commitment to quality workmanship are a perfect fit for OEM’s whose products operate in a high-reliability environment.”

Since becoming one of the Armstrong Group of Companies in 2012, 4FRONT has focused on process improvement, quality control, customer delight and fiscal responsibility. They have improved and refined their operations and added new equipment and employees.

Being part of a larger, stable, privately held business allows 4FRONT the opportunity to take a more measured view when making business decisions. The Armstrong Group provides 4FRONT financial stability, strategic resources and management expertise, further strengthening their core competencies.

Six decades old, the Armstrong Group employs over 2,000 people across the nation and is an industry leader in many of their fields of endeavor. Armstrong remains a family owned and operated business. The company continues to value strong relationships with its employees and close ties to the communities it serves.

You can apply directly on their website at http://4frontsolutions.com/Contact/Careers or you can e-mail Human Resources at careers@4frontsolutions.com.