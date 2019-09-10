What started as a small hammer shop in the 1940’s, the family-owned operation has since grown into one of the largest, most diverse forging operations in the United States.

MFG’s Meadville plant has 16 Manual and Automatic forging presses, including two Erie 4000 ton presses, Bar Cutting Equipment, and a range of Heat Treat capabilities.

In Cambridge Springs, their world class die making capabilities include high speed mills and lathes, and production machining with over 50 turning and milling centers, induction hardening, and broaching machines.

Meadville Forging Group is unique in their capabilities: engineering and design, die-making, forging, heat treating and machining.

With in-house services from start to finish, they meet demanding schedules, as well as, oversee all development and production while controlling costs. They are committed to delivering quality and unmatched reliability.

