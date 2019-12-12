The National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) is the national representative of the precision custom manufacturing industry in the United States.

As stated on their website, while many of our members are privately owned independent businesses, the products and services they provide are absolutely vital to the nation’s economy. Backed by nearly 2,000 members representing more than $40 billion in sales, we have a collectively powerful voice. We also serve as a valuable national resource for our members, helping them grow profitably.

The NTMA is a membership organization with collective power of 1,300 thriving member tool & die and precision manufacturing companies.

NTMA has a three-prong approach:

Learning

Advocacy

Networking

LEARNING: Members enjoy recurring educational events led by experts and industry peers. Members can access aptitude tests and courses through the NTMA-U online program and grow their own talent through NTMA’s pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeship programs.

ADVOCACY: Members have a voice in Washington D.C. through their lobbying group, the Franklin Partnership.

NETWORKING: Never underestimate the power of connection. Peer-to-peer, business-to-business—NTMA opens doors for lasting personal and professional relationships. Whether it is through facilitated one-on-one connections or events, NTMA offers a link that only membership can provide.

Starn Tool & Manufacturing Company creates component machining for Robotics, Drones, Autonomous Machines, Vision Systems, Special Machines and Assemblies.

They machine aluminum, exotics, alloys, stainless, tool steels and plastics.

They serve the Robotics, Aerospace, Military, Commercial, Industrial, Automotive and Medical industries.

Starlite Diversified has been providing precision machining services and high quality products since 1973.

Starlite Diversified’s machine shop offers Precision Machining, Grinding Services, Metal Fabrication, CNC Turning, Gun Drilling and other precision machining related services.

They also specialize in Large Format Machining and Turnkey Assemblies. The vast array of machining equipment includes CNC Lathes, CNC Horizontal Mills, CNC Vertical Mills, Surface Grinders, Blanchard Grinders, Jig Grinders, Vertical Turning Lathes, and a top notch Quality Control Department.

Shorts Tool is a modern facility, located in Northwestern Pennsylvania with 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 24 skilled employees.

Each one of their skilled journeymen offer several years of experience building molds and dies. The industries they serve are Medical, Aerospace, Automotive and Consumer Products.

They offer a variety of services including, but not limited to, design, build, sample, first article inspection and reverse engineering.

Shorts Tool & Mfg. uses the latest technology software, Solidworks design & Mastercam programming.

JBM Technologies sells new and used reliable, rugged machines that can withstand even the most challenging manufacturing requirements. Through their Resource Center, they offer free industry leading technical expertise, live customer support and one of the largest online stores in the Northeast.

Highpoint Tool and Machine does Precision Machining for the aerospace and oil & gas industries, using the latest CNC equipment and high technology tooling.

They precision machine components to customer designs from stainless steel, inconel, aluminum, titanium, carbon steel, cast iron and engineered resins/plastics.

Highpoint’s machining processes are controlled by their registered ISO 9001:2015 quality system.

Each machinist is involved in their continuous improvement program, constantly learning new technologies and sharing with co-workers.

Every Highpoint employee is a professional and his/her future is considered equally with that of the customer and company.

Greenleaf’s Global Support Center is the world’s most comprehensive online source for purchasing Greenleaf Cutting Tools and components.

Greenleaf is expanding their global presence with a new generation of Sales and Service Engineers.

They are looking for experienced, industry professionals—preferably with

metalcutting experience.

The Sales and Service Engineer position offers:

• Competitive salary

• Attractive benefits package

• Incentive programs

• Paid holidays

• A chance to work with the next generation of cutting tools from Greenleaf

Marlon Tool has been serving the industrial community since 1979. They manufacture close tolerance parts, utilizing their High Speed 3D Vertical Machining Centers with Hard Milling capability, their High Speed 3D Graphite Mill, Wire EDM, CNC RAM EDM, CNC Lathes, and CNC vertical machining centers.

They also perform Close Tolerance Surface Grinding, including Carbide Grinding. Marlon Tool has knowledgeable mold makers to meet customer requirements in the areas of Mold Modifications, Mold Maintenance, Reconditioning, and Spares.

Marlon Tool designs and builds custom tooling such as; Plastic Injection Molds, Progressive Dies, Fixtures, Gages and Spare Tooling.