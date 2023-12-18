(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Democrats on Saturday voted to endorse candidates for statewide office but were left without a consensus candidate for Attorney General.

Democrats currently have five candidates for Attorney General with Michelle Henry deciding not to run in 2024: former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan, former Philadelphia Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, State Representative Jared Solomon, and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

A candidate needed to receive two-thirds of the vote to received a party endorsement.

According to the Penn Capital-Star, DePasquale received the most votes in the first round of voting with 132 of 339 total votes, followed by Bradford-Grey with 73, Khan with 61, Stollsteimer with 50, Solomon with 17, and six abstaining.

DePasquale saw his vote total raise to 164 on the second round of voting with Khan receiving 75 and Bradford-Grey receiving 74 out of 319 votes.

DePasquale, who also served in the state legislature, said he was “honored to be the top vote getter” after Saturday’s vote.

“We had a strong group of candidates for Attorney General although there was no endorsement,” said Democratic Party Chairman Sharif Street.

In statewide races, Democrats endorsed State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta for Auditor General. Kenyatta is running against State Representative Mark Rozzi and Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.

“My heart is full and my vision is clear: we must have to flip this seat in 2024,” said Kenyatta.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro also received the party’s endorsement for State Treasurer. He’s currently running against Erin McClelland, who has worked as a substance abuse and mental health counselor and policy advisor.

“I am truly humbled and honored to earn the support of my party and the people who’ve dedicated their lives to building a better future for working families of every type and every size,” said Bizzarro. “We made history today, but we’re just getting started.”

“Both Malcolm and Ryan are proven legislators with a track record of leadership,” said Street.

The party also unanimously endorsed President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bob Casey for federal office.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party has already endorsed Dave McCormick for U.S. Senate and has backed statewide incumbents, Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Auditor General Timothy DeFoor

Republicans currently have three candidates for Attorney General: York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, State Representative Craig Williams, and former Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is scheduled for April 23.