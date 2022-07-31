The democratic candidate for lieutenant governor made a stop in Erie on Sunday.

Josh Shapiro’s running mate Austin Davis stopped in Erie to meet with potential voters at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters on State Street.

The 32-year-old said that this is his fifth stop in Erie so far as part of the campaign. He said that he expects Shapiro to be in town again soon.

“Erie is a critically important region here in the commonwealth. We have been here often and we are going to continue being here to earn the voters of people in Erie County,” said Austin Davis, (D), Candidate for Lt. Governor of PA.

We also spoke with the Erie County Republican chairman who said that Erie County is an important area to win a vote. He looks forward to the republican candidates making another stop in Erie.