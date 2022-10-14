Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor.

Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.”

Senator Doug Mastrino took the stage Friday night and the crowed cheered loud for the senator they hope becomes Pennsylvania’s next governor.

He said this election is not about him, but the people of Pennsylvania.

He talked a lot about his support for law enforcement, how he wants Pennsylvania to no longer be a sanctuary state, and that he will make sure to take care of our people first before illegal immigrants. He also emphasized election reform and school choice for parents.

“We saw your suffering small business owners, the shut down, the confusion and ‘how am I going to get a pay check, I’ve got bills to pay, I’m ineligible on the unemployment system..,” said Doug Mastriano, R, candidate for Pennsylvania Governor.

“To have the next governor in our town is a big deal because that sets the tone. Erie County is a player in this race. Who wins Erie County usually wins the big race,” said Brian Shank, chairman, Erie County Council.

“I liked everything that he has to say. I like what he stands for. I like the fact that he is going to change the failed policies of the Wolf Administration,” said Barbara Shannon, Erie resident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I love Doug Mastriano. I think he stands for everything that I stand for. He’s already served our country, now he wants to serve again,” said Doreen Berarducci, Erie resident.

Doug Mastriano will face Democrat Josh Shapiro on November 8 to decide who will be the next governor of Pennsylvania.