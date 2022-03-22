HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor will participate in the PA Family Gubernatorial Forum this Thursday. The Pennsylvania Family Institute and Talk Radio WPHT 1210 Philadelphia sponsored event will begin at 7 p.m.

Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Dave White, and Nche Zama will attend the forum at Cairn University in Langhorne. Despite being invited, Jake Corman and Doug Mastriano will not participate due to conflicts with their schedules.

“This forum will present an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about issues that Pennsylvania families care about, like parental rights, religious freedom and the sanctity of human life, as well as public safety and economic issues,” said Michael Geer, President of PA Family Institute.

The evening will be moderated by Radio Talk Show Host Rich Zeoli and PA Family’s Michael Geer.

To purchase tickets for the forum, click here. A live stream will also be available, which can be watched here.