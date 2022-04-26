(WHTM) – Four of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and likely face Josh Shapiro in the November Primary will debate in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White will debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg beginning at 8 p.m. on April 27.

The debate will be broadcasted to all 67 counties in the Keystone State and live-streamed to millions more.

The U.S. Senate Debate was carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie MyYTV-TV MyNetworkTV Youngstown, OH WKBN.com @33wytv WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA Wearecentralpa.com @wtajtv WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17 WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

In addition, the U.S. Senate Debate was streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Monroe) Pix11.com @pix11news WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo WIVT-TV ABC Binghamton, NY Binghamtonhomepage.com @NewsChannel34 WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC (Fulton) Localdvm.com @wdvmtv

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

