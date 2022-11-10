(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of historical data of Pennsylvania gubernatorial races, no candidate has ever received 2.9 million votes.

The last record was set by Gov. Tom Wolf in his 2018 re-election bid when he received 2,895,652.

In 2010 Tom Corbett received more than 2.1 million votes and, Gov. Ed Rendell received 2.4 million in his 2006 re-election campaign. Gov. Bob Casey Sr. received more than 2 million votes in his 1990 re-election bid when he beat Barbara Haber by a record 1 million votes.

The winners of Pennsylvania’s 1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970 gubernatorial elections also received more than 2 million votes. The first Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate to receive 2 million votes was David Lawrence in 1958.

This year’s race will be the seventh consecutive race (dating back to 1994) a gubernatorial candidate has won by at least 200,000 votes.

Shapiro’s projected victory will make it the first time Pennsylvania has had consecutive Democrat governors since 1955-63 and the first time the commonwealth has three consecutive terms of a Democrat governor since 1938-48.

Unofficial results are due from the counties by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. Results remain unofficial until countries return their results to the Secretary of State by Nov. 28. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman will certify the results once they are all submitted.