(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Charlie Gerow visited Erie on May 15.

Gerow said he’s a candidate from the heartland and grew up in Central, Pennsylvania.

He said he loves Erie and he’s been there a lot through the years working with the manufacturer and business community.

The candidate serves as the Vice-Chairman of CPAC and the American Conservative Union.

“An outsider who knows what’s going on on the inside, a businessman who can run Pennsylvania like a business and a patriot who wants to bring back our individual liberties and personal freedoms,” said Charlie Gerow (R) Candidate for Pennsylvania Governor.

Gerow is currently behind in the polls to frontrunner Doug Mastriano.