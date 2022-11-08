In the Pennsylvania governor race, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is up against Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano.

With 33% of the votes in, Josh Shapiro is currently ahead by 57% to Mastriano’s 42%.

The last time Pennsylvania had a Republican governor was Tom Corbett who was in office from 2011-2015.

Doug Mastriano, a retired United States Army Colonel, served one term in the state Senate.

Josh Shapiro is a two term attorney general, from Montgomery County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The latest FiveThirtyEight polling going into today had Shapiro ahead by 10.4 percent.