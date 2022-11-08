In the Pennsylvania governor race, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is up against Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano.
With 33% of the votes in, Josh Shapiro is currently ahead by 57% to Mastriano’s 42%.
The last time Pennsylvania had a Republican governor was Tom Corbett who was in office from 2011-2015.
Doug Mastriano, a retired United States Army Colonel, served one term in the state Senate.
Josh Shapiro is a two term attorney general, from Montgomery County.
The latest FiveThirtyEight polling going into today had Shapiro ahead by 10.4 percent.