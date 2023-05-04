PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) — In two weeks, we’ll be on the eve of the first round of the PGA Championship. Around 225,000 spectators will be there for the event over the course of seven days.

One major concern this year is both safety and security. Wednesday at Oak Hill Country Club, the media got to hear from volunteers from area hospitals on the presence they will have there, hopefully giving you all peace of mind.

Surrounded by the sounds of nails being hammered into boards, and structures going up, Ron Pluta, the general chair of the 2023 PGA Championship, says there’s still a heck of a lot to get done.

“We’re still going, we’re going to be going right up until the last minute,” said Pluta.

At the top of the list this year he said is safety and security.

“We want to make sure that all the contestants that are playing are safe. We want to make sure that all the spectators themselves are safe,” he said.

Dustin Riccio and Dave Dobrzynski are from the University of Rochester and Rochester Regional Health, respectively. They are getting 130 volunteers to help cover in case an emergency arises.

“We’re going to be working with EMS to make sure for minor injuries that we can cover them on-site and for anything major that might happen — we hope not — we work with our EMS partners to get them to the appropriate facilities,” said Riccio.

Recent events have these men making sure there’s no room for error.

“As we, unfortunately, saw with Damar Hamlin in Buffalo, if an emergency needs to happen, it’s important that we have people on-site,” said Dobrzynski.

Both Erin List with Newark-Wayne Hospital and Jim Cullen with Clifton Springs Hospital are medical volunteers preparing now for the over 225,000 attendees.

“We’re hearing now about bee stings, maybe some dehydration,” said List.

“And I’m sure there will be a couple of slips and falls along the way, and we’re just here to take care of whatever the community needs,” said Cullen.

Pluta said there will also be plenty of security here.

“From the State Police, from the Sheriff’s Department” he said.

One thing these law and medical responders can’t do though is guarantee good weather. Pluta’s hoping the current conditions clear up. “And we’re going to have beautiful weather” said Pluta.

All said and done there will be a total of 200 or so medical and law enforcement there. This will be the fourth time the PGA is hosted at Oak Hill Country Club.