Foulks Flooring America

Foulk’s Flooring America is a family owned full-line retail flooring business providing all types of flooring from DIY to professional installation and “dust free” hardwood refinishing to residential and commercial customers. Their services include their own expert installation team and a trained design staff. Foulk’s Flooring is locally owned with the buying power of an over 500 store network, giving Foulk’s Flooring America access to the best possible deals.

Foulk’s Flooring America is renewing their commitment to the customer with their “Customer Vision” program. Providing the customer an excellent buying experience from their showroom visit through the installation process is the goal of this new initiative. An essential ingredient of the “Customer Vision” is a major update to the showroom including a number of enhancements to make the showroom friendly, home like and easy to shop. Mike Foulk owner of Foulk’s Flooring America stated, “Our focus is on our customer. We feel that the people of our area deserve to shop in great retail spaces and our goal is to provide that experience for our customers while offering the best value, prices and service.”

Foulk’s Flooring America

15627 Conneaut Lake Road

Meadville PA 16335

(814) 337-2230

foulksflooring-america.com

foulks_flooringamerica@yahoo.com

Area Rugs

Wood and wool. Vinyl and shag. Tile and jute. No matter how perfect your floor is, an area rug is always a beautiful touch. Find the ideal material, size, and placement for any area rugs with our Area Rug Guide.



Maybe you have a material in mind. Or you have no idea where to start. Regardless of where you are in the process, here’s a few things to consider: •Do you want the rug to be the room’s focal point or an accent piece? This will help inform the size, color, and even material of your rug.

•What’s your interior style and décor? Type to pick an area rug that fits with the color, theme and overall ambiance of your space.

•How much foot traffic will this rug get? If you anticipate moderate to heavy foot traffic, you’ll likely need a material that’s more heavy duty. Check out our large selection of area rugs today.



AquaDura: The latest & greatest in waterproof hardwood technology

Say goodbye to the traditional limitation of hardwood. Aquadura H2O is here! Featuring the latest and greatest in hardwood technology, Aquadura H2O hardwood is waterproof! The durability and practicality in this product is unmatched within the hardwood category.



In this incredible collection, you’ll find:

• A wide variety of species, including pine, walnut, hickory and oak

• Superior features and benefits with water-proof, pet-proof and kid-proof attributes

• Hardwood floors that can be installed throughout your entire home without worry

Plus, every Aquadura H2O hardwood floor is backed by Flooring America’s Three, Four or Five-Star Warranty Rating.



Shop Aquadura Waterproof Hardwood Flooring at Foulk’s Flooring America.

Carpet

What’s your carpet type? We carry styles that are either stain resistant, wear resistant, or both. Many popular styles of carpet carried in stock and ready to install include loop, pattern, texture, and frize.

Foulk’s Flooring America can help you pick out the perfect carpet for your room.

Galvanite: Luxury Vinyl Flooring

There’s a new luxury vinyl on the market that’s both beautiful and super-tough. The new Galvanite line of flooring, available exclusively at Flooring America, looks just like real wood but has an extraordinary measure of durability – far beyond that of many other luxury vinyl floors.

Shop luxury vinyl flooring exclusively at Foulk’s Flooring America.

Revo-Tile: Real beauty, real porcelain, real fast

kitchen in newly constructed luxury home



This true floating floor is made with real porcelain tile in ultra-realistic wood, stone, marble, and concrete looks.

RevoTile features ClicFit™ Technology, a unique locking system derived from the Uniclic® profile, the groundbreaking technology developed by the leader in locking systems and our parent company, Mohawk Industries, ensuring the ultimate quality and performance in design.

Shop our entire line of ceramic tile.

Learn more about different flooring options