Antonio and Son Contracting

Professionals

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
antonio and son_1490729361577.jpg

With years of experience in PA and beyond, you may have already seen our work without even realizing it.
 
Below is a selection of projects we are particularly proud of. Of course, every project is important to us, but we want to highlight, in particular, the diverse range of possibilities we can bring to your project.

Antonio and Son Contracting

Contact

Antonio and Son Contracting
660 East Grandview Blvd
Erie, PA 16504
 
Phone: 814 825-6097
Emergency: 814-881-7373
Fax: 814 825-7213
Email: dma1481@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.antonioandson.biz/


Services:

Masonry & Masonry Restoration 
–Brick, block, and stone 
–Tuckpointing 
–Brick and block replacement 
–Waterproofing/sealing 
–Chemical cleaning
–Grafitti removal 
–Parge coating (smooth and textured)
–Exterior painting 
–Structure reinforcement 
 
Custom Stone Designs 
–Real or facade 
–Houses 
–Chimneys 
–Fireplaces 
–Retaining walls 
 
Basement Waterproofing 
–Wall repair 
–Draintile installation 
–Waterproofing systems 
–Landscape grading and water diversion 
–Basement finishing 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar