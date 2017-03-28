Antonio and Son Contracting

Foulk's Flooring America is a family owned full-line retail flooring business providing all types of flooring from DIY to professional installation and "dust free" hardwood refinishing to residential and commercial customers. Their services include their own expert installation team and a trained design staff. Foulk's Flooring is locally owned with the buying power of an over 500 store network, giving Foulk's Flooring America access to the best possible deals.

Foulk's Flooring America is renewing their commitment to the customer with their "Customer Vision" program. Providing the customer an excellent buying experience from their showroom visit through the installation process is the goal of this new initiative. An essential ingredient of the "Customer Vision" is a major update to the showroom including a number of enhancements to make the showroom friendly, home like and easy to shop. Mike Foulk owner of Foulk's Flooring America stated, "Our focus is on our customer. We feel that the people of our area deserve to shop in great retail spaces and our goal is to provide that experience for our customers while offering the best value, prices and service."