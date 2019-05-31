Dempsey & Baxter, Jewelry Store
6032 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 825-7690
Business Hours:
6032 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 825-7690
Business Hours:
|Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
|10:00 am – 6:00 pm
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
10:00 am – 7:00 pm
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
We invite you to call, stop in or view our videos below that will allow you to meet our staff and understand the different options you have to buy engagement rings, get custom jewelry made or invest in precious metals such as gold and silver. We will continue to add videos to this page to assist you in making the most informed buying decisions you can as we know a lot of folks these days appreciate being able to get information online before stopping in or calling. If you are looking for a tremendous jewelry store in Erie, PA then look no further than Dempsey & Baxter, Jewelers in Erie, PA for over 40 years!
Dempsey and Baxter Engagement RingsJessica M. and Ashley A. talk about different options that you have when you’re getting married. You have a lot of choices (that we will help you with) in a no pressure environment that can fit any budget. Hear what Jessica and Ashley have to say!
Stop in at 6032 Peach Street or call 814-825-7690 during business hours to meet Jessica and Ashley when you’re ready for more details!
Dempsey and Baxter Custom JewelryWhen you deal with our IN-HOUSE designers and IN-HOUSE jewelers, the custom ONE OF A KIND piece of jewelry that you’re thinking about will become REALITY. What can you expect in the process? Jami Dempsey breaks it down for you in this informative video where he speaks of how everything from start to finish is done on site at Dempsey & Baxter.
Stop in at 6032 Peach Street or call 814-825-7690 during business hours to meet Jami when you’re ready for more details!
Precious Metals Investing – Dempsey and Baxter Erie Gold and SilverHave you ever thought of adding precious metals (such as silver and gold) to your investment portfolio? With over 40 years experience on the subject, co-owner Jack Dempsey gives you the information you need to make an informed decision.
Stop in at 6032 Peach Street or call 814-825-7690 during business hours to meet Jack when you’re ready for more details!
About UsThe Dempsey and Baxter families have been involved in the Jewelry Industry for forty years. Stemming from a two-man operation in 1968, the business has grown on a reputation for honest dealings and fair prices on the highest quality jewelry, accessories, and giftware.
Our current facility at 6032 Peach Street houses the Celebration Jewelers team. Our seventeen member team carries dozens of degrees, certifications, and accreditation from all across the industry. Members of our staff currently hold certificates from the Gemological Institute of America in almost all areas of the jewelry industry including Diamonds and Diamond Grading, Colored Gemstones, Precious Metals, Pearls, and Appraisals.
We carry the largest jewelry inventory in Northwest Pennsylvania – Featuring diamonds and colored stone jewelry, as well as thousands of selections in Sterling Silver, 14K, 18K, and Platinum. We think you’ll find something to suit your taste and budget.
Looking for something unusual? We carry an unbeatable selection of rings, pendants, earrings, necklaces, charms, bracelets, pins, bands and specialty jewelry. Not enough? We can design and build the piece you’ve been looking for.
Looking to get engaged? We maintain a huge stock of loose and mounted diamonds to fit your needs. Stop in to speak with one of our diamond experts.
Stop in at 6032 Peach Street or call 814-825-7690 during business hours to meet us when you’re ready for more details!