Hertel & Brown Physical Therapy

Hertel & Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy’s high quality rehabilitation services focus on the life goals and aspirations of each individual we serve. We are committed to providing individualized treatment plans and innovative methods of therapy to help each individual overcome their special challenges and set of circumstances. Successful patient outcomes and an improved quality of life.

Aquatic Therapy uses the properties of water to achieve therapeutic benefits that are not available with traditional land-based therapy. Aquatic therapy can enhance, restore, and maintain a person’s functional abilities. When one of our skilled Physical Therapists designs a personalized aquatic therapy program, they take into account these four benefits:

Resistance – provides resistance on all planes of motion to increase strength, endurance and balance

Heat – heated water in the pool increases your joint range of motion and relaxes the muscles

Hydrostatic Pressure – creates more sufficient blood flow therefore decreasing swelling

Buoyancy – less strain is put on the joints due to decreased gravitational pull

Aquatic Therapy is beneficial for many disorders, illnesses, injuries and surgeries, including back injuries, arthritis, total joint replacements, joint injuries, strokes, and many more.Aquatic Therapy is available at Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy throughout our office hours. The pool is located in a separate private room equip with a changing room and shower. Aquatic Therapy is available for any patient whether they can swim or not, one of our staff will always be with you for help and assistance.Hertel & Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy is dedicated to helping patients achieve their highest functional level by overcoming their physical limitations. By incorporating individual goals and needs and utilizing the most innovative and effective treatment techniques, we develop personalized treatment programs that will result in successful patient outcomes and an improved.

We have comprehensive services at each of our five locations, including the ability to treat any orthopedic disorder. In addition, each office offers a unique area of treatment specialization to best serve all our patients needs.

Five locations to serve your needs

Specializing in Aquatic Therapy

1337 West 6th Street

Erie, PA 16505

Phone: 814.456.6000

Fax: 814.456.6060

Email: hertelbrown@yahoo.com

Specializing in Sports and Aquatic Therapy

8155 Oliver Road

Erie, PA 16509

Phone: 814.866.5930

Fax: 814.868.1767

Specializing in Neuro-Rehabilitation

2828 Sterrettania Road

Erie, PA 16506

Phone: 814.836.1970

Fax: 814.836.1965

Specializing in Manual Therapy

4472 Buffalo Rd

Erie, PA 16510

Phone: 814.464.0660

Fax: 814.464.0663

Specializing in Aquatic Therapy

2 Farm Colony Dr

Warren, PA 16365

Phone: 814.406.7384

Fax: 814.406.7386

Hertel & Brown Staff

Aaron Hertel, MPT, Cert. MDT

McKenzie Certification for the treatment of neck and back pain, bulging discs and sciatica.

Manual Therapy techniques

– Joint mobilizations for frozen shoulders, plantar fasciitis, painful ankles, knees and hips

– Muscle energy techniques for the sacroiliac

Jeremy Bowes, PTA

Graduate of Mercyhurst College

Specialities Include:

– McKenzie treatment of the neck and back

– Orthopedics for total joint replacements

– Aquatic therapy

Keri Whatmore, PTA

Keri received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Gannon University in 1996. She also earned her Associate degree in Physical therapy Assistant from Mercyhurst in 2000. Keri has a wide variety of treatment experience including orthopedics, cardiopulmonary, stroke, various neurological disorders including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease and extensive experience in treating traumatic brain injury and multi-trauma.