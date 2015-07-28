Hertel & Brown Physical Therapy

Aquatic Therapy uses the properties of water to achieve therapeutic benefits that are not available with traditional land-based therapy. Aquatic therapy can enhance, restore, and maintain a person’s functional abilities. When one of our skilled Physical Therapists designs a personalized aquatic therapy program, they take into account these four benefits:
- Resistance – provides resistance on all planes of motion to increase strength, endurance and balance
- Heat – heated water in the pool increases your joint range of motion and relaxes the muscles
- Hydrostatic Pressure – creates more sufficient blood flow therefore decreasing swelling
- Buoyancy – less strain is put on the joints due to decreased gravitational pull
Aquatic Therapy is available at Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy throughout our office hours. The pool is located in a separate private room equip with a changing room and shower. Aquatic Therapy is available for any patient whether they can swim or not, one of our staff will always be with you for help and assistance.
Hertel & Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy is dedicated to helping patients achieve their highest functional level by overcoming their physical limitations. By incorporating individual goals and needs and utilizing the most innovative and effective treatment techniques, we develop personalized treatment programs that will result in successful patient outcomes and an improved.
We have comprehensive services at each of our five locations, including the ability to treat any orthopedic disorder. In addition, each office offers a unique area of treatment specialization to best serve all our patients needs.
Five locations to serve your needs
Frontier Place Office
Specializing in Aquatic Therapy
1337 West 6th Street
Erie, PA 16505
Phone: 814.456.6000
Fax: 814.456.6060
Email: hertelbrown@yahoo.com
Summit Office at Family First Sports Park
Specializing in Sports and Aquatic Therapy
8155 Oliver Road
Erie, PA 16509
Phone: 814.866.5930
Fax: 814.868.1767
Sterrettania Office
Specializing in Neuro-Rehabilitation
2828 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Phone: 814.836.1970
Fax: 814.836.1965
Harborcreek Office
Specializing in Manual Therapy
4472 Buffalo Rd
Erie, PA 16510
Phone: 814.464.0660
Fax: 814.464.0663
Warren Office
Specializing in Aquatic Therapy
2 Farm Colony Dr
Warren, PA 16365
Phone: 814.406.7384
Fax: 814.406.7386
Hertel & Brown Staff
Aaron Hertel, MPT, Cert. MDT
- McKenzie Certification for the treatment of neck and back pain, bulging discs and sciatica.
- Manual Therapy techniques
– Joint mobilizations for frozen shoulders, plantar fasciitis, painful ankles, knees and hips
– Muscle energy techniques for the sacroiliac
Jeremy Bowes, PTA
- Graduate of Mercyhurst College
- Specialities Include:
– McKenzie treatment of the neck and back
– Orthopedics for total joint replacements
– Aquatic therapy
Keri Whatmore, PTA
Keri received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Gannon University in 1996. She also earned her Associate degree in Physical therapy Assistant from Mercyhurst in 2000. Keri has a wide variety of treatment experience including orthopedics, cardiopulmonary, stroke, various neurological disorders including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease and extensive experience in treating traumatic brain injury and multi-trauma.