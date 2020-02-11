Sam Catania Sr started in 1963 by driving around with simple lettering on his van for advertising purposes. This was meant to be a side job.

Over five decades later, Sam Catania Painting has become one of the most reputable and successful family businesses in the Erie area, according to the website.

In 2006, Sam Catania Sr was succeeded by Sam Catania Jr, altering the name to Sam Catania Painting Second Generation.

Sam Catania Painting offers:

Painting services: Professional interior, exterior, residential, commercial and industrial painting services

Home Services: deck staining/painting, drywall repair, basement waterproofing, roof coatings and epoxy floors home services

Specialty Services: custom sign and art painting specialty services

Sam Catania Painting can be reached by phone at (814) 866-2600 or you can visit the Cherry Street office located at 2930 Cherry Street, Erie, PA 16508.

You can learn more about Sam Catania Painting on their website, Facebook page or on YouTube.