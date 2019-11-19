1  of  2
Breaking News
Reverend Jabo stepping down as President of Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria, and Mother Teresa Academy Gannon University announces new football coach
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News Special Report live coverage of Presidential impeachment hearings Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Web Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast

Regional Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar