Erie’s Remarkable Women for 2023

Judy Zelina Erie, PA In her time as public services director, Zelina has expanded existing programs and added countless new programs all meant to inform, educate and aid the residents of Millcreek Township. “Public service to me is so important because you have so many voices out there that aren’t being heard, and I will hear every single voice,” Zelina added. Read More…

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Erie’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!