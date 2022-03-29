Here at JET 24 we continue to recognize and celebrate local women who have made a difference in our community.

Tuesday, we take a look at our fourth and final finalist in the Remarkable Women contest.

Carrie Nageotte has made it her life mission to help those in need, on so many levels, from tots to teens.

Jill McCormick has her remarkable story.

It’s safe to say Carrie Nageotte of Meadville spends her time on the job helping others, and all of her free time volunteering to make a difference.

“Giving comes from the heart, it comes from within. God has graciously enabled us to be able to do the work that needs to be done for 25 years,” said Carrie Nageotte, Remarkable Women finalist.

In 1996, Carrie found out that toy donations were not staying local in the Crawford County Toys for Tots program.

“I started Toys for Tots in 1996 when I learned that the toys were not staying local. I just felt that it was very important that someone needed to step forward and I did. 25 years later, I’m still at the helm making sure that kids in our community get the toys that are donated in this community,” said Nageotte.

It’s a year round commitment coordinating behind the scenes to make sure it’s a special time for kids come Christmas.

“The public keeps me going. To hear the family stories when they come in to register is just mind boggling, very sad, heartfelt,” said Nageotte.

For 22 years, Carrie has worked at Touchstone, providing services for individuals with disabilities to achieve an everyday life.

“I take care of adults with developmental disabilities during the day, and in the evening when I go home I have three gentlemen that I care for in my home that shares their life and I share my life, so truly god has blessed me in my work and in my home life,” said Nageotte.

Whether it’s volunteering at Toys for Tots, or helping others through her job, Carrie says she couldn’t do it alone and encourages everyone to volunteer.

“Just know that it’s a heart warming sensation that you get when you help somebody else and you see it in their face and the gratitude and the appreciation,” said Nageotte.

All the hard work pays off in the end.

“I don’t see myself as anything extraordinary, although when it comes Christmas time I put the hat on and we all become extraordinary,” said Nageotte.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Carrie credits her faith as a guiding force when it comes to helping others.

“I lean on my lord for a lot of things, and he is continuing to bless me in many, many ways, not only in my Toys for Tots life, but my personal life and my work life. I couldn’t ask for a better life than what God has given me,” said Nageotte.

With so much of her life dedicated to helping others, she is honored by the nomination and hopes it encourages others to volunteer.