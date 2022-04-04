Today, we are announcing the winner for our 2022 Remarkable Women series.

Out of the four finalists, all deserving of the honor, our official winner is…. Carrie Nageotte.

Carrie Nageotte not only dedicates her professional career to helping others in the Meadville area, she also spends most of her free time organizing the Toys for Tots program for Crawford County.

Along with the title, Carrie will also be awarded with $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice.

“Were you surprised?” asked Jill McCormick.

“I am, oh my goodness. Thank you guys. And thank you for doing this for the remarkable women, because there are so many of us women out there that are remarkable. Absolutely. I am just very humbled. Thank you,” said Carrie Nageotte, 2022 Remarkable Women winner.

Congratulations Carrie, and thank you for all the hard work you do to help the community. And a big thank you to all our local, remarkable women featured this year.