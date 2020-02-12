Remarkable Women finalist: Kathy Fatica

The Erie region is home to many remarkable women.

We have selected four finalists from your nominees and each week this month we are sharing their stories with you.

Tonight, we meet a woman who has served her community for decades.

Helping, healing, and serving. These words describe Kathy Fatica’s life as a wife, nurse, and council member.

She is always looking for a new way to give back and it started with her career as a nurse.

“I’ve been a nurse for over 50 years. I still have my license active. (I) worked in a variety of different settings and ended up retiring from Erie County as a public health nurse,” said Kathy Fatica, former council member.

She met her husband Phil while he was a patient of hers. They had two daughters together.

Then, tragedy struck.

“In 2015, shortly after my husband Phil had won his third term on county council, he passed away suddenly,” said Fatica.

The council had so much faith in Kathy they asked her to take Phil’s spot.

“My first response was ‘no way, no how, not doing this.’ Then, I had a chance to reflect on a lot of the projects Phil and I had been involved with,” said Fatica.

She took on that challenge and finished his term. Her experience taught her a lot, but one thing has stuck with her.

“If you personalize those decisions and think ‘what would I want if this were my family, my mother, my husband, my son or daughter?’ You’ll make a decision from your heart,” said Fatica.