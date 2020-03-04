Remarkable Women finalist: Nancy Lombardo

The Erie region is home to many remarkable women.

In the past weeks we’ve shared this stories of Kathy Fatica, Renee Kovski and Megan Crotty.

On Friday March 6th, we’ll announce the local winner who will be flown to New York City to appear on the Mel Robbins show on FOX 66.

Tonight our finalist is a woman who is a fighter and won’t stop until there is justice in this world. Our fourth finalist is from Chautauqua county.

She’s a force to be reckoned with. Her life has been dedicated to serving her community and country.

Nancy Lombardo wanted to do things other girl’s didn’t. At 17, she joined the military as a police officer.

“When I got on in the military, I was the last WAC Unit Women’s Army Corps, to go through Fort McCullen, Alabama before they incorporated men and women,” said Nancy Lombardo, Remarkable Women Finalist.

After serving in the military, Nancy made the move to become a civilian police officer in 1988.

Nancy’s job was tough, she knew that she had to be equally as tough.

“And the opportunity arose to start actually finding the people and putting them in prison, like the human trafficking and the child pornography cases specifically. So I was assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children. It’s a nationwide incentive to catch these predators,” said Lombardo.

Nancy was one of the first human trafficking officers and her work helped to define the term.

“I got the human trafficking thing right before they even understood what it was. You know the word’s put out there all over the place, but a lot of people don’t really understand what human trafficking is. We had to develop what it was back in the day because we had one of the first units, the human trafficking unit that was formed,” said Lombardo.

Lombardo worked on one of the largest child pornography cases in Oklahoma at the time four years ago.

“I’m sure they’ve gotten bigger than that, but when you’re looking at thousands and thousands of images of children and child pornography, you’re just so overwhelmed because you see all these pictures and you know there are all these victims, and you’re like ‘where are these victims at?'” said Lombardo.

As for being remarkable, well she put it quite simply.

“I think all women are remarkable. And actually, what I think makes you remarkable, is not to be in the spotlight and to do things and not let people see it,” said Lombardo.