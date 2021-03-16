Remarkable Women- Robin Kline

All super heroes may not come with capes, but many do come from different work backgrounds that lead them to helping others in need.

We spoke with one local super hero who works at the Crawford County Human Services.

Robin Kline has worked in the Child Welfare for almost 15 years. She said she treats all of her foster kids as if they were her own.

“This is where you can raise a child. Where they can run and play,” said Robin Kline, Support Coordinator for Crawford County Human Services.

Kline takes a moment and reflects on raising not only just her own kids, but fostering a few children from the countryside.

You may wonder how can a person just foster a child?

For Kline it wasn’t just through her job working as an adoption caseworker, it was from an unexpected cell phone ring.

“Actually I got a phone call that said would you please take my child,” said Kline.

With just that one phone call she received from a family friend, Robin had some decisions to make.

“I was actually on a home visit with another child on my caseload and I got the phone call and my husband was at work so I went to his work and said ‘this is what’s going on do you think we can do this?’ and we said yes,” said Kline.

Robin has worked in Child Welfare for 15 years. She has been able to provide extra beds for many children who may have been running away or experiencing trauma.

“We were able to work with the parent and help the parents figure out what everyone is doing wrong. It’s not a parent thing, it’s not a child thing, everybody needs to work together so we were very blessed to be part of those occasions through private arrangement,” said Kline.

Kline said that there are at least 14,000 children without a home in the state of Pennsylvania. So do you have that inner gut telling you to foster a child?

“There’s a lot of kids out there that need a forever home and every one of them deserve a forever home,” said Kline.

Kline said that to find out how you can be a foster parent you can visit Adoptpakids.org.