Powerful photos: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

MANHATTAN — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed.
With a tolling bell and a moment of silence, the anniversary ceremony at ground zero in New York began exactly two decades after the attack started with the first of four hijacked planes crashing into one of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.
Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack with a display of unity.
Presidents Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton all gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago.
They each wore blue ribbons and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial, watched by hundreds of Americans gathered for the remembrance, some carrying photos of loved ones lost in the attacks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as former mayors Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor on Sept. 11, 2001, all also attended the moving ceremony.
Watch the full ceremony below: