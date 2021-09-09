Remembering 9/11 — FBI Response

Retired FBI agent Gary LeGore said their focus before Sept. 11, 2001 was on everything but terrorism.

“Our priorities were other things at the time,” LeGore said. “Organized crime, bank robberies, all those things at the time took up the bulk of our work.”

Gary was working in the Harrisburg area on the day of the attacks when he got a call from his wife, who told him to turn on the TV.

“It is a tourist plane or something like that,” he recalls, “and we didn’t realize it was a terrorist attack until the second plane hit. And then, our wheels started to turn.”

Three attacks: New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville.

“The FBI said we have to follow every lead. It does not matter what the lead is, every lead will be covered.”

Gary said its important we continue to remain vigilant as we near the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

“The lone wolf has been advertised, and that is something that keeps a lot of people up at night, then and now,” he said. “But I think our technology is much better.”

