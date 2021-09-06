Remembering 9/11: Media reaction

We continue to honor the memories of the day that changed America, September 11th, 2001 with 20 straight stories to mark the approaching 20th anniversary.

Tonight, not only did September 11th affect those watching the news that day, but also those covering the news.

It didn’t take long for WJET Anchor Sean Lafferty to realize that the events of September 11th would not only change what made news, but change how it was covered too.

Gone was the thin veil that terror couldn’t happen here, and it left many reporters to weigh their own emotions against their professional responsibilities.

“There was a balancing act that day. Just like everybody else, we’re angry, we’re sad, and we’re frustrated, but at the same time you have to push that down because there was a job to do,” said Sean Lafferty, WJET Anchor.

“As for me I was working at WSEE on the second floor of a building that no longer exists in the 1200 block of Peach Street. I walked in the newsroom and everyone was staring at the TV screen. Why wasn’t anybody working I thought? Then the second plane hit,” said Scott Bremner, Reporter.

The impact was felt far beyond news journalists. Rocket 105 Personality Mojo McKay was vacationing in Mexico that day and watched the horror unfold like dozens of vacationers on a hotel big screen.

He didn’t know if he would be able to fly back. He did and was left with an unforgettable experience when his plane landed in Cleveland.

“Once we hit the Tamarac, everyone in the entire plane, the plane was full, stood up and gave the entire crew a standing ovation. We we’re so happy to be back on the ground in the United States,” said Mojo McKay, Rocket 105.

We learned a lot that day about the price of freedom, about the need for vigilance, perhaps most importantly we learned that events half a world away could still have a major impact.

