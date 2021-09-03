Remembering 9/11 — Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department

On Sept. 11th, 2001, the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department was the first fire department on scene after the crash of United Flight 93.

A sea of flags wave in front of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, a display put up every year honoring the heroes of Sept. 11th.

“You couldn’t dream of something that bad,” said Terry Shaffer, former fire chief of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department. “That would be a really bad nightmare.”

Shaffer was the fire chief at the time. His crew was the first fire department to respond to a call about a plane down.

“The destruction this plane caused was unbelievable,” he said. “You’d never think that an airplane could disintegrate like that into such small pieces.”

The moments are still so real for Shaffer.

“On that day 9-11-01, we really saw the worst in people. But the following days after that it brought out the best.”

Memorabilia still lines the walls inside the department in Shanksville.

“It’s really not about us. It has always been about the people on the plane and bringing honor to them.”

May we never forget those brave men and women, and may we never forget those first responders.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.