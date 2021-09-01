Years after September 11th, Erie businessman creates local 9/11 memorial

As we approach September 11th, we share with you another memorial story.

Years after the fateful day, Erie Area Businessman Mark Aleksandrowicz knew that he had to create a local September 11th memorial.

Aleksandrowicz is talking about the impact of September 11th. He said this motivated him to create a local September 11th memorial about 10 years ago highlighting an artifact from the Twin Towers.

Aleksandrowicz said when a committee was deciding where to place the memorial they wanted it to be in a highly visible area in the city of Erie.

“At that time Barry Grossman was the County Executive and I sat next to Barry at a social function and he said ‘Mark, where is it going to be?” said Aleksandrowicz.

Aleksandrowicz and the committee decided that the artifact would be placed in front of the Blasco Library. Annually a ceremony is held at the memorial on September 11th this year.

They are honoring military and veterans.

“They think about the Twin Towers, and the Pentagon, and Shanksville, but what they kind of forget about was within a couple of weeks, military was being called up and folks were going overseas,” said Aleksandrowicz.

Aleksandrowicz describes the memorial as a place in Erie for people who lived through September 11th to connect and remember that moment in history.

“You look at a Civil War cannon or something or World War II, it just doesn’t mean as much to our generation,” said Aleksandrowicz.

