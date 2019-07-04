RetransFAQ

Contact DIRECTV today at 855-937-9462 and tell DIRECTV to “Keep my JET 24!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WJET station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite news stories around the Erie area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will WJET programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local WJET station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 855-937-9462 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.