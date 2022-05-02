Which 10 products should you get for Amazon Pet Day?

Today is Amazon Pet Day, the retailer’s first-ever shopping event dedicated to helping pet owners save big on their favorite products. From dog food to cat carriers to aquarium cleaners, there are thousands of deals going live during the 24-hour event.

The mega sales event isn’t just for pet owners looking for deals, either. Amazon Pet Day has plenty to offer small business owners, including dog walkers, groomers, boarders, veterinarians and pet sitters. And because the average discount is around 30% off, pet rescues and shelters are leveraging the sales event to stock up on expensive items, such as pet food or preventive treatments.

What you need to know about shopping on Amazon Pet Day

What is Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day is a 24-hour shopping event with thousands of deals on pet products. According to Amazon, the pet categories expected to see the most deals include treats and food, pet care, home, electronics, toys and small business.

Although most Amazon Pet Day discounts are between 10-30% off, many Lightning Deals are closer to 50% off. Certain pet products are eligible for coupons, while others are currently offering higher-than-usual discount promotions when you Subscribe and Save.

Why you should shop on Amazon Pet Day

It’s no secret that it’s expensive to own pets. A recent study found that over $123 billion was spent on pets in 2021 alone — an increase of nearly 20% from 2020. And now that Amazon Pet Day is delivering deals on the priciest products, including pet food, supplements and preventive treatments, many consumers are stocking up while prices are low.

But deep discounts aren’t the only reason to add items to your cart during Amazon Pet Day.

Product availability: Ongoing supply chain issues have made it more difficult to find popular and niche pet food, which is why many consumers are now buying it in bulk.

Ongoing supply chain issues have made it more difficult to find popular and niche pet food, which is why many consumers are now buying it in bulk. Expected price increases: Inflation has caused several pet brands to hike prices, making Amazon Pet Day one of the few times of the year shoppers will find deep discounts on pet essentials.

Inflation has caused several pet brands to hike prices, making Amazon Pet Day one of the few times of the year shoppers will find deep discounts on pet essentials. Prime Day warm-up: Instead of waiting for Prime Day, which is expected to occur in July, pet owners can cash in on mega savings today. By some estimates, Amazon Pet Day is also expected to offer more and better deals on pet products than on Prime Day.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get deals on Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day is open to all Amazon shoppers, including those who aren’t Prime members. With that said, the savings event is the perfect time to sign up for Amazon Prime, or at the very least, to leverage its free 30-day trial. That way, shoppers can enjoy all membership perks, particularly free two-day shipping on millions of eligible products — including most Amazon Pet Day deals.

How you can give back when you shop on Amazon Pet Day

There are a few ways you can give back while you shop on Amazon Pet Day — and it’s easier than you think.

AmazonSmile: When you select a pet or animal charity through AmazonSmile, Amazon donates up to 0.5% of the purchase price from eligible purchases to the organization.

When you select a pet or animal charity through AmazonSmile, Amazon donates up to 0.5% of the purchase price from eligible purchases to the organization. Charity lists: Amazon hosts thousands of charity lists for pet and animal rescues, shelters and foundations shelters, including local chapters of the ASPCA and Humane Society. You can buy and send gifts directly from their Amazon Wishlists.

Amazon hosts thousands of charity lists for pet and animal rescues, shelters and foundations shelters, including local chapters of the ASPCA and Humane Society. You can buy and send gifts directly from their Amazon Wishlists. Brands that give back: Many pet brands donate a portion of sales to charitable foundations, including Bissell, Purina, Greenies, Fresh Step, Wag and Kitzy.

Top 10 products pet owners should add to carts on Amazon Pet Day

Furbo Dog Camera

Interact with your dog when you’re away from home with Furbo, an HD pet camera with two-way audio. The best part of the camera, however, is that it lets you toss your four-legged friend a treat.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum

Pet hair is no match for this Bissell with a tangle-free brush roll that won’t jam and is easy to clean. The lightweight design is easy to maneuver and carry up and down stairs, making it a top choice for multilevel homes.

Sold by Amazon

Frontline Plus For Cats and Kittens

Protect cats of all ages from fleas, ticks and lice with this bestselling treatment that offers up to 30 days of protection.

Sold by Amazon

Jolly Pets Teaser Ball Dog Toy

If you’re in the market for a new dog toy, this virtually indestructible ball is designed for big dogs between 60-90 pounds. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor play alike, and it can even be thrown in dog pools.

Sold by Amazon

PetSafe Freedom Dog or Cat Door

This large pet door accommodates dogs and cats up to 100 pounds, and it has a snapping panel that lets you control indoor and outdoor access.

Sold by Amazon

SportPet XL Foldable Cat Carrier

The folding cat carrier folds and unfolds easily for storage and travel. The spacious design even has enough room to accommodate a small pet bed.

Sold by Amazon

Milk-Bone Bacon-Flavored MaroSnacks

A perennial favorite, these bacon-flavored snacks are popular for training and occasional snacks. As a bonus, they’re only 10 calories apiece and can be used by dogs undergoing weight control.

Sold by Amazon

API Algaefix Algae Control Treatment

It’s easy to keep an aquarium clean when you control algae growth, which is why this weekly treatment is a worthwhile investment.

Sold by Amazon

Asobu Dog Bowl Set

This stylish bowl and bottle set is a travel essential designed to last through decades of trips, hikes and other journeys. The vacuum-insulated bottle keeps water chilled for several hours.

Sold by Amazon

Dremel PawControl Dog Nail Grinder and Trimmer

If you’re thinking of grooming your dog at home, start by investing in this cordless nail grinder and trimmer. It’s a beginner-friendly option that can be used on most dogs’ nails.

Sold by Amazon

