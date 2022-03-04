Which Danby dehumidifer is best?

It’s no secret that too much water in the air, i.e. humidity, can cause a wide range of negative effects, stretching between damage to your home by causing mold to grow or rot to set in and damage your health by worsening allergens. However, it’s also true that too little humidity can cause just as many adverse effects, so threading that needle with a Danby dehumidifier is an excellent option for all property owners.

The best Danby dehumidifier is the Danby 40-Pint Dehumidifier, whose capacity is perfect for midsize to the smaller end of large rooms. Its reusable and washable filter and the ability to attach a hose from the dehumidifier to a drain along with its “set and forget” programming, make it incredibly easy to use and maintain.

What to know before you buy a Danby dehumidifier

Size

The size of your dehumidifier is carefully calibrated against the intended size of the room the dehumidifier is designed to strip off excess moisture. For example, 30-pint dehumidifiers are designed for 2,000 square feet or smaller rooms; 40- and 50-pint dehumidifiers for 2,000-3,000 square foot rooms; and 60+ pint dehumidifiers for 3,000+ square-foot rooms. Don’t be tempted to get a larger size for smaller rooms to cut down on unloading the water, as you’ll just raise your power bill for no reason.

Signs of excess humidity

There are several signs of excess humidity you can spot around your home that tell you it’s time to purchase a dehumidifier. Some of the most common signs are condensation on your windows, finding any mold and odd odors around your home.

What to look for in a quality Danby dehumidifier

Common features

Any Danby dehumidifier will have the same core features: auto-restart in the case of power failure, a reusable filter, a programmable timer and a two-speed fan.

Draining

There are three possible ways to drain your Danby dehumidifier, depending on the model: manual, hose and pump.

Manual: All Danby dehumidifiers can be drained manually. All you do is take the full chamber and dump it responsibly.

Hose: Some models also include the ability to attach a hose from the dehumidifier to a floor drain. With this option, the water runs straight out of the dehumidifier and you’ll never need to drain it manually.

Pump: There are also models with a pump drain. With the press of a button, the water is pumped out of the reservoir up to 15 feet away. You will still need to manually drain every few days to ensure there isn’t any stagnant water that can allow mildew to grow.

How much you can expect to spend on a Danby dehumidifier

Danby dehumidifiers are typically priced between $200-$500, although there are options that can cost a little bit more or less than that range. The smaller or larger the capacity of the Danby dehumidifier, the smaller and larger the pricing with portable versions upping the cost a touch further.

Danby dehumidifier FAQ

What level of humidity should I aim for in my home?

A. That depends on where you live in addition to many other factors that determine your possible minimum and maximum humidity levels. That said, it’s generally a good idea to try and keep your indoor humidity levels around 30 percent to 60 percent.

Is the water a dehumidifier takes from the air safe to drink?

A. No, please don’t try to drink that water. The water your dehumidifier takes from the air is classified as “gray water,” or household wastewater that does not contain human waste. However, it still contains other kinds of contaminants, which is why it isn’t safe to drink. However, as it also contains no chemicals or soaps, it can be used to water your household plants if you don’t want to waste it.

What is the R410A refrigerant?

A. R410A is the latest standard refrigerant used in air conditioning units. A long time ago, the standard refrigerant was R12. That refrigerant contained chlorofluorocarbons that were highly damaging to the ozone layer, and it was replaced by R22, which contained hydrochlorofluorocarbons instead. Unfortunately, that wasn’t much better for the environment as R12 was and was then replaced by R410A. R410A is better than R12 and R22, though it still doesn’t make it “perfectly” safe for the environment.

What ARE the best Danby dehumidifierS to buy?

Top Danby dehumidifier

Danby 40-Pint Dehumidifier

What you need to know: A perfect option for those with midsize to large rooms that you can program and forget about.

What you’ll love: The filter is reusable, requiring only a good washing once the indicator light switches on.

What you should consider: This particular model is a tad more expensive than most other options.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Danby dehumidifier for the money

Danby 20-Pint Dehumidifier

What you need to know: A perfectly affordable option for any spaces that are 1,500 square feet or less.

What you’ll love: Direct drain lets you run a hose from the dehumidifier straight to a drain for no manual emptying; it also can restart itself after a power failure.

What you should consider: The size is quite small, making the 1,500-square-foot limit a law rather than a suggestion.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Danby 30-Pint Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This Danby dehumidifier is made for cooler rooms and environments like bedrooms, basements and small living rooms.

What you’ll love: The device will automatically control room humidity by factoring in ambient temperature. Its direct drain feature allows for continuous operation.

What you should consider: Some units have poorly placed hygrometers, so they may end up running constantly.

Where to buy: Amazon

