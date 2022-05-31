Which Home Depot blinds are best?

Home Depot offers a wide variety of affordable, high-quality blinds and window shades. Its selection includes vertical, cordless and automatic blinds, which can be custom-cut to your specification in the store. Plus, you can set up a virtual consultation with a Home Depot representative who can help ensure you get the best blinds for your home. The best Home Depot blinds for blocking out noise and light are the Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Room-Darkening 2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds.

What to know before you buy Home Depot blinds

Type

Home Depot offers the following types of blinds:

Horizontal: These have slats that slide up and down, usually with a pulley system. They’re best for smaller windows, such as in the bedroom or above the kitchen sink. Each slat is around 2 inches wide and is usually connected by a cord.

These have slats that slide up and down, usually with a pulley system. They’re best for smaller windows, such as in the bedroom or above the kitchen sink. Each slat is around 2 inches wide and is usually connected by a cord. Vertical: Unlike their horizontal counterparts, vertical blinds slide sideways. They’re typically longer and heavier, making them ideal for larger windows such as the patio door. They also lend spaciousness to any room and let in more light than other options.

Unlike their horizontal counterparts, vertical blinds slide sideways. They’re typically longer and heavier, making them ideal for larger windows such as the patio door. They also lend spaciousness to any room and let in more light than other options. Motorized: These can be opened or closed with the press of a button. Motorized blinds come in different styles, including vertical and horizontal.

These can be opened or closed with the press of a button. Motorized blinds come in different styles, including vertical and horizontal. Smart: Smart blinds can be opened, closed or otherwise adjusted using a smartphone app or voice command. Some are compatible with voice assistants, such as Alexa.

Smart blinds can be opened, closed or otherwise adjusted using a smartphone app or voice command. Some are compatible with voice assistants, such as Alexa. Sliding panels: A modern alternative to vertical blinds, these are single, large panels that can slide open or closed.

A modern alternative to vertical blinds, these are single, large panels that can slide open or closed. Cellular: Cellular blinds have either a single or double layer of collapsible cells that block out noise and light for extra privacy. They have less customization than vertical or horizontal blinds.

Depending on the type, blinds can block out some or all light and reduce noise. They can also help insulate a room to keep the temperature consistent.

Cordless vs. corded

Traditional blinds come with a cord. By pulling on this cord, you can either pull horizontal blinds higher or lower. For vertical blinds, you can slide them from side to side.

Today, many blinds don’t have a cord at all. Instead, you need to pull them down or push them up to the desired height. Corded or not, most blinds come with a tilt wand you can use to adjust the slats to let in more or less light.

Mounting

Home Depot offers blind installation, an optional service. If you want to mount them yourself, there are a few things you should know.

First, there are two main types of mounts:

Inside mounts: These go inside the recess of the window. They usually let in more light, but they fit closer to the window than outside mounts.

These go inside the recess of the window. They usually let in more light, but they fit closer to the window than outside mounts. Outside mounts: These go on the outer side of the window, making them better for preventing light from filtering in. They work with nearly any window since they don’t have to fit the exact contours of the frame.

Typically, the manufacturer includes mounting instructions with the blinds. In most cases, you’ll need to drill pilot holes before attaching window brackets. Then, you can screw in any screws to attach the top portion of the blinds. This process goes for vertical and horizontal blinds.

When in doubt, refer to the Home Depot website for specific instructions or guidelines on mounting your new blinds.

Cleaning and maintenance

Unlike window shades, which are generally easy to clean, it takes more time and effort to clean blinds. This is mostly because you have to wipe down every slat or vane. You should do a general cleaning once or twice a month. If you have pets or a lot of household traffic, consider lightly dusting them once a week.

To clean the blinds, use a feather duster or clean cloth with an all-purpose cleaning solution such as Pledge to remove dirt, dust and debris. Alternatively, use a vacuum cleaner that has a brush attachment. If the vacuum hose is long enough or comes with an extension, you can use that instead.

What to look for in quality Home Depot blinds

Material

Home Depot blinds come in the following materials:

Plastic: This material is affordable, durable and easy to clean with most cleaning solutions. Plastic blinds also come in a wider range of colors and designs. However, they can crack or become damaged more easily than other options.

This material is affordable, durable and easy to clean with most cleaning solutions. Plastic blinds also come in a wider range of colors and designs. However, they can crack or become damaged more easily than other options. Metal: Usually made from aluminum, metal blinds excel at reflecting heat and light. They’re ideal for warmer climates, though they don’t block noise very well.

Usually made from aluminum, metal blinds excel at reflecting heat and light. They’re ideal for warmer climates, though they don’t block noise very well. Vinyl: Lightweight and easy to install, vinyl blinds are resistant to moisture buildup and high temperatures. They also don’t crease easily.

Lightweight and easy to install, vinyl blinds are resistant to moisture buildup and high temperatures. They also don’t crease easily. Wood or faux wood: Durable and easy to maintain, wood and faux wood blinds provide good insulation and can block out light and noise well. Faux wood is also eco-friendly.

Color

Most plastic, vinyl and faux wood blinds are white or off-white. Wood blinds from Home Depot come in different shades of brown and gray, including:

Golden oak

Cinnamon

Chestnut

Brandy

Colonial pine

Colonial mahogany

Espresso

When choosing a color, consider the color scheme or aesthetic of the room. If, for example, you want a more modern aesthetic, go with darker shades of brown or black. These shades also contrast well with bright colors. Alternatively, go with metal or solid black or brown blinds if you want a more minimalistic or rustic look.

Sizing and fitting

When it comes to choosing the right size blinds for your home, Home Depot has two options:

Cut-to-size: Once you choose the blinds you want, a representative will cut the blinds to your specification in the store for free.

Once you choose the blinds you want, a representative will cut the blinds to your specification in the store for free. Pre-cut: As the name implies, these blinds come pre-sized.

To get the perfect fit, all you have to do is measure the space where the blinds will go. Be sure to measure the window or door length and width. As an example, here are the standard dimensions for a living room window:

Length — 36 to 72 inches

36 to 72 inches Width — 24 to 60 inches

Remember, if you’re mounting the blinds externally, you have some wiggle room. But if you’re mounting them internally, the measurements should be precise.

If you’re not sure, Home Depot also has a blind installation service. Through this process, a professional will come to your home, measure the space and return to install the blinds for you.

How much you can expect to spend on Home Depot blinds

The cost for blinds ranges from around $10-$150, depending on the type, size and material used. The home-installation service starts at $110.

Home Depot blinds FAQ

What’s an alternative to blinds?

A. Window shades are the most common alternative to traditional blinds. They’re flat and usually consist of softer fabric, though some are wood. Some are made with blackout materials to block out the light completely.

Does Home Depot offer a warranty?

A. If you use Home Depot’s blind installation process, you receive a one-year service guarantee. This is in addition to any existing manufacturer’s warranty on the blinds.

What are the best Home Depot blinds to buy?

Top Home Depot blinds

Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Room-Darkening 2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds

What you need to know: These easy-to-install blinds offer excellent privacy and light reduction.

What you’ll love: With widths ranging from 9 to 72 inches and lengths ranging from 36 to 84 inches, these durable blinds are great for most rooms. They’re also resistant to humidity and moisture and can regulate the temperature.

What you should consider: They tend to get caught when pushed up.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Home Depot blinds for the money

White Cordless Vinyl Mini Blinds

What you need to know: These long blinds are ideal for covering longer windows.

What you’ll love: Available in white and tan alabaster, these energy-efficient blinds come in 23- to 72-inch widths and three lengths. They don’t have an exposed cord, making them safe for use around young children. They’re also made from low-maintenance vinyl.

What you should consider: The slats can get caught when closing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Hampton Bay Crown White Room Darkening Vertical Blinds

What you need to know: These vertical blinds are perfect for sliding glass windows or doors.

What you’ll love: Available in crown white, ivory and alabaster, these durable blinds ensure privacy and prevent most light from filtering in. They’re made from durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

What you should consider: The vanes are thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

