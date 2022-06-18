Which Onn Bluetooth speakers are best?

Choosing a Bluetooth speaker can be a real challenge, especially for audiophiles with money to spend. However, even those on a tight budget can still get a Bluetooth speaker that will fit their needs. Onn makes some of the most affordable speakers on the market. Despite the low cost, they sound much better than their price tag suggests.

Of all of Onn’s speakers, the Onn. Portable Waterproof Rugged Bluetooth Speaker feels like the option with the widest appeal. It is a mere $15 and comes with IPX7 waterproofing and a rugged case. It has a surprisingly robust sound for the price.

What to know before you buy an Onn Bluetooth speaker

Onn makes budget-friendly speakers

Onn is one of Walmart’s private brands. They focus on making electronics and phone accessories. Most of their products could be considered budget without compromising on too much quality. Onn speakers sound great for the price, but they do skip on some modern features like having Wi-Fi connection options and smart-device implements. Instead, they are simple and reliable.

Portability vs. home speakers

Bluetooth speakers can be portable or rooted in your living room. Portable speakers tend to have a smaller sound output and less bass. They might need a subwoofer to amplify the bass, and budget speakers tend to have a lower frequency range and response. In other words, sounds on the lower and higher end of the frequency are not as balanced, resulting in a tinny or dull sound output.

Home speakers usually have a left and right speaker, and two speakers generally beat one. They have a more balanced sound, and songs made for two speakers sound better. Having a left and right channel almost always equates with more sounds and better sound quality.

Modern Bluetooth speakers are more than just speakers

It seems like everything nowadays is turning into a smart device, and speakers are no exception. Speakers often have a voice assistant — such as the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. A smart speaker can turn on and off and connect to Bluetooth via voice activation. They can also perform other tasks like changing the volume, skipping a track and so on.

What to look for in a quality Onn Bluetooth speaker

Waterproofing

Waterproofing uses the “IP rating system.” Speakers cannot truly be considered waterproof until they reach the IPX6-7 range.

IPX0-IPX3 can only handle a few drops of water on certain parts of the speaker.

IPX4 is considered splash resistant but isn’t made to be submerged in water.

IPX5-6 can handle a jet of water from any direction for up to 3 minutes.

IPX7 can handle being in water for up to 30 minutes.

IPX8-9 are fully waterproof but vary a little bit between models.

Battery life

Battery life is improving, and it’s common to see devices ranging from 4-12 hours. Most of Onn’s speakers sit between the 6-8 hour range, which is decent. It is worth noting that the battery life also depends on the volume. If the volume is louder, the battery life will drain faster, and it might not last as long as the advertised battery life.

Sound quality

Onn’s devices can’t compete with high-end companies like Bose and Sony, but they do sound great for their price range. The portable speakers only have one-directional sound, which means the direction you face it in is important. Their smaller Bluetooth speakers will peak around 20 watts, and they lack some of the bass that more expensive speakers with subwoofers offer. However, for the average person, especially kids and teenagers, these make great speakers with decent sound quality.

How much you can expect to spend on an Onn Bluetooth speaker

Onn’s speakers are as cheap as $10, and more expensive models sit around $50.

Onn Bluetooth speaker FAQ

Can a Bluetooth speaker be overcharged?

A. It is unhealthy to charge any electronic device for too long. It causes the battery to deteriorate and shortens its life span. In the worst-case scenarios, electronic devices can explode if they overheat or if the charger overheats. You don’t need to worry too much about speakers, but you should not need to leave them charging for more than a few hours.

What is Onn party sync mode?

A. This mode allows you to connect your Onn speaker to other Onn speakers via Bluetooth. It cannot connect to other non-Onn devices.

What are the best Onn Bluetooth speakers to buy?

Top Onn Bluetooth speaker

Onn Portable Waterproof Rugged Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This is a portable Bluetooth speaker that can last up to 8 hours and comes with IPX7 waterproofing.

What you’ll love: This tiny speaker has a crisp sound for less than $20. It is waterproof and comes with a protective silicone casing. The battery will last for 8 hours on a medium volume and the charger is well protected.

What you should consider: This is only a one-directional speaker that doesn’t do a great job of emphasizing bass tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Onn Bluetooth speaker for the money

Onn Mini Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This speaker is smaller than a smartphone and costs less than $15 with decent sound output.

What you’ll love: It is truly portable, and the string on top can be attached to any loop or hook. It can last up to six hours and it has an IPX4 rating. The tough outer shell does a good job of protecting the actual speaker.

What you should consider: A lot of people have a problem with the charging port loosening and not working.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Onn CD Mini Stereo System with Bluetooth Wireless Technology, FM Radio and Remote Control

What you need to know: This is a stereo system with Bluetooth speakers and other features like an FM radio and a CD player.

What you’ll love: There are two powerful speakers with five different equalizer settings. There are two speakers, two channels and bass booster options. It has a great sound quality for a speaker under $50.

What you should consider: It isn’t portable and some people had trouble with CD tracks skipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

