Which platform Crocs are best?

When you think of Crocs, you probably only think about the original clogs. Today, there are dozens of types and subtypes, all with their own senses of style and special benefits. Platform Crocs are one of these subtypes and can be found in many of Crocs’ main shoe types. They are designed to give you a little more height and cushioning.

The best platform Crocs are the Crocs Classic Platform Clog. The hallmarks of the original design are untouched by the addition of a platform bottom.

What to know before you buy platform Crocs

Platform Crocs types

The platform Crocs subtype can be found under three main types.

Clogs are the original design. Today there are multiple designs of clogs that change certain aspects such as removing the ventilation holes, changing the position of the heel strap and changing the general shape. Even platforms come in several varieties.

are the original design. Today there are multiple designs of clogs that change certain aspects such as removing the ventilation holes, changing the position of the heel strap and changing the general shape. Even platforms come in several varieties. Flip-flops aren’t much different from non-Crocs flip-flops. Platform versions don’t add much extra material to keep them from becoming unwieldy to walk in.

aren’t much different from non-Crocs flip-flops. Platform versions don’t add much extra material to keep them from becoming unwieldy to walk in. Sandals, like clogs, come in many designs, including several variations on the look of the top straps. They also tend to have the thickest platforms.

Platform thickness

The platform thickness varies from one pair of Crocs to the next. The thinnest is roughly half an inch thick, found in flip-flops. Clogs and sandal platforms are thicker, usually at least 1 inch thick, with the possibility of being up to 2 inches thick.

The thicker the platform, the more protected and cushioned your feet will be, but more thickness can also make it more difficult to walk in.

Design

Platform Crocs come in a huge range of designs. They can be any color, any combination of colors or a print. There are also several ways to customize your Crocs if you don’t find a design you like, from drawing on them to staining them.

What to look for in quality platform Crocs

Fit

Platform Crocs come in three fits.

Standard fits are the tightest. If you like your feet to feel secure and especially if you dislike your feet sliding around in your Crocs, go with this fit.

fits are the tightest. If you like your feet to feel secure and especially if you dislike your feet sliding around in your Crocs, go with this fit. Relaxed fits add a little more room around the foot and leave some extra space in the toe box. It’s a good middle ground.

fits add a little more room around the foot and leave some extra space in the toe box. It’s a good middle ground. Roomy fits leave the most space around the feet and the toe box. They’re meant for those who want plenty of space for their feet to breathe or who like to wear socks with their Crocs.

Jibbitz

Jibbitz are charms specially made to fit in the holes found on most Crocs. They come in a huge range of designs that cover everything from superheroes to foods to Hello Kitty. You can even have them custom-made on websites such as Etsy.

Heel strap

Not all platform Crocs include a heel strap, but it can be integral to maintaining your balance and preventing them from sliding around on you. The heel strap grows even more important the thicker the platform is, as thicker platforms can be harder to walk in.

How much you can expect to spend on platform Crocs

Most platform Crocs cost $30-$50, with certain designs costing up to $60. Few designs cost more than $60, and when they do, they typically cost no more than $80.

Platform Crocs FAQ

Are platform Crocs really unisex?

A. Yes, platform Crocs can be worn by anyone. That said, they’re typically marketed to women, especially some of the more involved designs. That’s because other shoes with platform-like soles are chiefly made for women in sizing, fit and style. If you aren’t a woman and like the extra height or the increased feeling of cushioning, you can still easily wear most styles of platform Crocs.

What are platform Crocs made of?

A. Most Crocs, platform or not, are made of a proprietary material called CrosLite. CrosLite is a special type of resin that mimics the look and feel of a mixture of foam and rubber. It’s why Crocs are so comfortable, last so long and float. It’s also why they cost $10-plus more than shoes of similar designs.

What are the best platform Crocs to buy?

Top platform Crocs

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

What you need to know: The original design is endlessly successful for a reason.

What you’ll love: The front and top holes place these among the most breathable shoes on top of making them perfect for draining water when used as boat or beach shoes. The heel strap helps keep them on, and there is space for 13 Jibbitz on each shoe.

What you should consider: It takes some time to get used to the platform and a few consumers rolled an ankle during this period.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top platform Crocs for the money

Crocs Classic Platform Flip Flops

What you need to know: These are perfect for quick runs to the store or for grabbing your mail.

What you’ll love: The platforms are just thick enough to provide some extra protection from rocks and sharp objects without making them heavy or difficult to walk in. Each shoe has space for six Jibbitz and a pair is included to get you started.

What you should consider: Some customers disliked the feeling of the bumps on the inner sole that help prevent slips. Others found the toe bar uncomfortably rubbed between the toes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Crocs Brooklyn Low Strappy Wedge Sandals

What you need to know: These special sandals are perfect for those wanting a little more style from their shoes.

What you’ll love: The crossed threads of the top straps are more elegant than most other Crocs and there are five colors to choose from. The rear strap has several holes so you can finely tune how loose or tight it is around your heel.

What you should consider: There are no holes for Jibbitz. The lighter colors can get dirty quickly. Some purchasers found the top straps too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.